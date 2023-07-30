A passerby walks past a statue of Lenin in the center of Comrat, the capital of Gagaúzia, autonomous region of Moldova, in June. Andrea Rizzi

The Lenin statue faces east. In that direction, about 20 kilometers away, is Ukraine; a few meters behind, stands the headquarters of the People’s Assembly of Gagaúzia, an autonomous region of Moldova. The sculpture ―located on Lenin Street in Comrat, the capital of the region― recalls Moldova’s recent Soviet past, points to the pro-Russian present of Gagaúzia and suggests the future full of obstacles for a country whose current government pushes with all its might to bring it closer to the EU. “The majority here supports Russia. Not me, but we are few, ”he says, in an office in the building that houses the Alexander Tarnavski Assembly, vice president of the institution.

Gagaúzia is a small territorial entity with autonomous status within Moldova since 1994 and a population estimated at around 130,000 inhabitants. A small corner of Europe where huge geopolitical issues converge, from the struggle between the EU and Russia to Turkey’s influence in the Balkans. The path of Moldova towards the EU promoted by the president, Maia Sandu, and her Executive faces not only the challenge of an arduous modernization of the country to adapt it to European standards and that of the frozen crisis of the separatist region of Transnistria, which hosts Russian soldiers on its territory, but also that of this region, which does not share the European objective and maintains increasingly deteriorating relations with the capital.

Sergei Anastasov, Mayor of Comrat, expresses the sentiment of the majority in the region. “We want to live in an independent country. Here, within our borders”, maintains the politician. They reject the alignment that joining the EU would represent and demand a shielding of the autonomy of Gagaúzia within Moldova and the possibility of maintaining its good relations with Moscow.

The local political wind continues to blow in that direction despite the brutal Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which caused a wave of refugees that was felt in a very substantial way in Moldova, and in Gagaúzia itself. In mid-July the mandate as leader of the region of Yevgeniya Gutul was inaugurated, who prevailed in the local elections last March as a representative of the party of the pro-Russian magnate Ilon Shor.

A series of antecedents shows how complicated the situation is. In February, the Moldovan government denounced a coup attempt engineered by Russia. In April, Shor – an escapee in Israel – was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for fraud and money laundering. In May, the EU sanctioned him along with other close figures for, among other things, trying to destabilize his country. In June, the Moldovan court declared Shor’s party unconstitutional and ordered its dissolution, citing the obligation of political formations to exercise their activity guaranteeing the stability of the State. Apart from all these vicissitudes, at his inauguration, Gutul thanked Shor for his persistent support and stressed that during his term he will seek to maintain good relations with Russia.

Gutul prevailed in a field of candidacies in which the overwhelming majority defended the policy of maintaining close ties with Russia. “Here the voters are sensitive to the geopolitical question and there are substantially no chances of winning if you are pro-European,” says Tarnavski, during a meeting held in June as part of a trip organized by the CIDOB study centers (based in Barcelona). and IPRE (a Chisinau-based non-governmental institute) and funded by the latter.

The ties with Russia are deep, coming from the past, cultivated in the present above all through the language and the attachment to television broadcasts in Russian. The educational system is ultra-majority in Russian.

“There are 58 kindergartens and they are all in Russian. There are 45 schools and only three have the state language as a reference, and the result is that less than 10% actually speak it. From birth, everyone is surrounded by the Russian language and culture. People don’t watch the national media,” says Tarnavski, a man of Ukrainian origin but living in the territory since before the recent wave of refugees. He is vice president of the Assembly due to his status as a representative of a minority. The “state language” he refers to is Romanian. This is stated in the Declaration of Independence of 1991. The Constitution, of 1994, refers to it as Moldovan, but the Constitution has declared that the first definition is the one that has value.

This linguistic and cultural link with Russia has meant that in the past a lot of emigration for economic reasons went to that country, reinforcing ties, although in recent times the trend has turned more towards the EU. Moldova is, despite its considerable progress, one of the least prosperous countries in Europe, and Gagaúzia is no exception, with an economy that relies lacklusterly mainly on agriculture, with many vineyards, some manufacturing and the opportunities linked to the autonomous status.

The local language, Gagaúzo, languishes, little sustained, and in dangerous decline. The Gagauzos are a people of Turkic origin and Christian-Orthodox religion. Autonomy does not seem to be at the service of local cultural identity. A citizen with an attachment to the language and recently become a father lamented the difficulty of finding books with stories for his son.

Anastasov, the mayor, throws darts against the central governments of the last decades in a meeting held in the plenary hall of the municipality: “A million people have left Moldova, nobody made things easy for the people for 25 years. The leaders live in Chisinau and do not really know what is happening in the territory. Now, the Government spends budgets on bureaucrats. Because? The population decreases and the bureaucrats increase, ”he says.

The central Executive is trying to strengthen the potential of the Administration, which has very limited staff and offers unattractive salaries, to improve the effectiveness of the enormous reform process that is necessary to undertake so that Moldova can gradually integrate into the EU. A wide series of conversations held in the country’s capital with high-ranking politicians and officials testify to the great mass of work that weighs on few shoulders, and also the enthusiasm with which a good handful of professionals who had carved out promising careers abroad They have returned to Moldova to give impetus to the Europeanist project led by Sandu.

Moldova obtained EU candidate country status last year along with Ukraine. Brussels supports the country in multiple wayswith macro-financial help, with a civil mission that advises on hybrid threats, cybersecurity or manipulation of information, with the liberalization of trade in agricultural products ―extended and prolonged for another year a few days ago― and, ultimately, with strong political support.

In the country as a whole, opinion polls suggest that the part of the population in favor of joining the EU is in the majority with respect to that which looks to Moscow, so Gagaúzia’s resistance would probably be defeated in a national vote. But the country registers many aspects of fragility and the path cannot be taken for granted. Europeanist leaders point out that democratic stability cannot be considered guaranteed in the long term without being anchored in the EU.

Gagaúzia is a small but significant example in another sense as well: that of Turkey’s projection of influence in different parts of the great Balkan peninsula. During the several decades in which the rapprochement of these countries to the EU was, if not frozen, then sharply slowed down, Ankara has been gaining positions.

Turkish influence

In an access room to the Popular Assembly where Tarnavski receives, an urban model stands out with the very visible name of the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A new stadium built with Turkish funding can be seen on the outskirts of Comrat, one of the examples of several projects promoted by Ankara.

“I would say that foreign aid here is 40% from the EU, 40% from Turkey, 10% from the US and 10% from others,” says Mayor Anastasov. Significantly, he does not mention Russia. Moscow cultivates its ties by taking advantage of linguistic ties, a shared history and the interest that local elites see in prolonging this situation.

The EU registers a renewed political will to proceed with enlargement. France, above all, which for years was a brake on the process, has taken a turn in an open direction. Moldova, along with several countries in the Western Balkans, Ukraine or Georgia are on the horizon. Gagauzia is one of a myriad of obstacles on the road, of varying dimensions, from the invasion of Ukraine to the occupation of Georgian territories, from Transnistria’s separatism to the failure to recognize Kosovo’s independence by five members of the EU, from the permanent paralysis of Bosnia to many problems, such as what a statue of Lenin in Comrat means.

