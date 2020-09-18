New Delhi India is trying to complete its first manned spacecraft mission by December 2021. Four astronauts selected for this mission (Astronaut) will return from Russia in March and take training from the training module designed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

In Russia, they are being trained to adapt according to the conditions of space. America, Russia and China are the only three countries in the world that have conducted human spacecraft.

According to Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair, director of ISRO’s Human Spacelight Center, “Four astronauts, selected from a pool of Indian Air Force pilots, are currently undergoing basic training at GCTC (Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center) in Russia Huh. They will be back by March next year. Then they will take specific training in India for which the simulator has been defined. “

There will be three main parts of training in India. One module on the OverOle project, one module for crew members and one module on flight hardware and software. At the International Space Conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with ISRO, he said that each of these modules is more complex than the former.

India’s first manned spacecraft mission, Gaganyaan, is designed to carry three Indian astronauts to the Law Earth Orbit. It will be for a period of five to seven days in an orbit of 2,000 km or less.

However, ISRO chairperson Dr K Sivan said earlier this year that two unmanned flights before the final mission would determine if only one or two crew members would be taken into space and the crew would be there for the entire duration Or day or just for two hours.

ISRO has planned the first unmanned flight in December 2020, the second in July 2021 and the first manned spacecraft mission in December 2021. This deadline is already before 15 August 2022 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, according to officials the timeline may be affected due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Nair said that Gaganyaan would be the first of ISRO’s manned spacecraft missions, which would also be expanded to explore other planets. Also, ISRO will partner with academics and industry in the development of technologies like tele-robotics and artificial intelligence.

Also read-

Around 9.50 lakh people died due to corona worldwide, 2.20 crore out of total 30 million infected

Punjab: Kisan Samiti announced ‘Stop the Rail’ movement, to be held from 24 to 26 September