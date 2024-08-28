Gaga Chromatica Ball: Lady Gaga’s concert on Sky and TV8. Previews, songs, setlist, guests, streaming

Gaga Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga’s extraordinary concert available on Sky and free-to-air on Tv8 exclusively for Italy. An event that goes beyond music, an incredible pivotal performance in her record-breaking career: Gaga Chromatica Ball is an exceptional show in which Lady Gaga performs and talks about herself through her music, on her stage, like never before. This is the story and footage of her concert at the popular Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, in front of over 52 thousand spectators, during her “Chromatica Ball Tour” in 2022. Appointment on Sky Uno this evening, August 28, and free-to-air on Tv8 on August 31. Here is all the information.

Previews

On a stage that will continually change its look, hosting astonishing choreographies and intimate piano numbers, special effects and more intimate moments with her audience, Lady Gaga – winner of an Oscar, two Golden Globes and 13 GRAMMY Awards, among others, a one-of-a-kind artist and performer with a career that has so far accumulated record numbers (87 million copies sold with her albums, 96 billion streams and 516 million copies with her singles: incredible results that make her one of the most listened to and most sold musicians of all time) – will propose a setlist in which the unmissable and spectacular live performances of her hits will be, among others Stupid Love, Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker face, Shallow and Rain On Me.

Lady Gaga commented: “Chromatica was colorful revenge. Chaos became pure energy and life. With a consistency that was beautiful to experience live.” And again, speaking to her fans: “I love you, monsters, more than I can say. See yourself in every voice, every stylistic choice, the choreography, every image… Here’s the truth: no matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you is always a journey back to a very important part of me. In a stadium full of all of YOU came to life. Thank you for that feeling. I hope you feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I have personally edited it with care to honor you. I have spent countless hours in the editing room to bring my vision to life. It is my gift to you,” she concludes, “directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented and creative people in the world.”

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Gaga Chromatica Ball on TV and streaming? Appointment Wednesday 28 August at 21:15 on Sky Uno and at 22:40 on Sky Documentaries, streaming on NOW, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go. Saturday 31 August at 21:30 free-to-air on TV8, on button 8 on the remote control.