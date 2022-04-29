Gag to Professor Orsini at the theater in Livorno: “No politics here”

Alessandro Orsininot appreciated in the theater Goldoni from Livorno. The professor of the Luiss was put at the door. “There is no politics here“. It is singular that the no to his conference, first scheduled and then canceled, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – took place right in the place where the historic split between communist party and socialist party a century ago. Several have recently been hosted in that theater political conferencesamong others, the Foreign Minister was also invited Di Maio and that of the Work Orlando. Suddenly, however, the Goldoni theater in Livorno realized that it could not host a particular show: the one on war in Ukraine edited by Orsini.

There Foundation who manages it – continues the Fact – has pulled back, binding the decision impossibility to give space to “political issues“. But who has the approval of the councilor for Culture, Simone Lenzi: “I only knew after the fact, but I can say of to be absolutely agree with there decision of the Foundation. I believe the professor Orsini a propagandist from Putin“. Step back. In the next weeks, Orsini he will bring his theses on the ongoing war to the theater as well, with a sort of monologue entitled “Ukraine – Everything they don’t tell us”. The debut is scheduled for May 10 in Rome at the Sala Umberto Theater, but also other cities they demonstrated interest in the event.

