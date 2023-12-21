The press is protesting against what it calls the government's “gag law”. This is a rule that prohibits the “full or extract” publication of the text of precautionary custody orders until the conclusion of the preliminary investigations or the preliminary hearing. National Press Federation and Order of Journalists ask President Mattarella not to form a law “which could be a source of enormous distortions of rights”.

The provision, in fact, has not yet been definitively approved by Parliament: after a reformulation by the government, which had expressed a contrary opinion to the initial text, the Chamber's approval of Enrico Costa's amendment from Azione still arrived to the European delegation law which introduces the ban. In addition to the trade associations, the opposition also contested the rule, with Italia and Viva e Azione voting in favour. After Montecitorio's approval, therefore, all that is missing is the final green light from the Senate.

But, as mentioned, the trade associations are ready to do battle. “We are now asking the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella not to sign the law”, says Alessandra Costante, secretary of the Fnsi, who has already decided to desert Giorgia Meloni's end-of-year press conference (postponed to 28 December due to the flu condition of the Prime Minister) and above all to convene an extraordinary council to organize “the mobilization of the category, together with civil society, against the new gag on the right to freedom of the press”.