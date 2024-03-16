Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 21:50

In yet another chapter of the corporate fight that has been going on for more than a year within the developer, Gafisa reported on Saturday night, the 16th, that the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) decided that the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) is irregular. ) by the Esh Theta fund for Monday, 18th. The CVM decision was taken this Friday, 15th.

On February 15th, Esh Theta published the call notice for the EGM for March 18th. The meeting's agenda would be to change Gafisa's administration.

However, the technical area and the board of directors of the CVM understood that Gafisa had already responded to Esh Theta's request by calling a meeting for April 26th. Therefore, he considered the call on March 18th to be irregular. The case reached the market regulator at the request of the Stockholm and Ravello funds.

“The Board, unanimously, following the manifestation of the technical area, decided to reject the request to interrupt the period for calling Gafisa's EGM, scheduled to take place on 03/18/2024, immediately recognizing the irregularity in its call ”, says the CVM decision.