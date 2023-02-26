A rather surreal evening yesterday at Una voce per San Marino, the program that saw the Piqued Jacks triumph, and who will represent the State of the Titan at the next Eurovision in Liverpool. Between technical errors and unexpected events, the transmission has become a cult on social media. One of the most epic moments occurred when the cameras of San Marino Rtv mistakenly framed a girl who was changing in her dressing room.

The host of the evening Jonathan Kashanian passed the line to the correspondent Irol, connected by the San Marino Outlet Experience. Behind the young man, a girl intent on undressing in the dressing room is seen. After a few seconds, the presenter noticed the gaffe and cut off the connection: “No, but, wait, excuse me a moment. Irol! Excuse me for a moment, Irol move away from there immediately they’re changing. They change, they are naked, we are live! But what are you laughing at? Notify me first. But have we seen something too much?”. The video went viral on social media, and there are even those who speculate that it was an accident designed to attract attention to the show.