In Chorzow, Poland, it was a domain for the blues of athletics. The national team won the European team championship for the first time in its history. And for the boys of coach Antonio La Torre it is a historic result. To be celebrated already on the track, on the podium. With loud music. And so it was. Too bad that the Polish organization ran into a gaffe… football-related, let’s say. But let’s go in order.

on the notes of the rich and the poor

—

Then, after Captain Tamberi – surrounded by all his team mates lined up in “midfield” – lifted the European trophy, the Silesian Stadium loudspeakers played “It will be because I love you” by Ricchi e Poveri. Too bad it wasn’t exactly the original version, but a magazine with an… anti-Juventus twist. The notes were the right ones, but the lyrics went like this: “Hold me tight and stay closer to me, and whoever doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”. Which is a chorus that is often heard in the rival stadiums of the Juventus club. And who knows what Filippo Tortu must have thought, he who is a real Juventus fan…