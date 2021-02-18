It is undoubtedly a conflict of a new kind which will permanently mark international relations: it opposes one of the famous Gafam to a sovereign state. Facebook, since it is him, has decided to ban all press articles from its Australian version. Australian Internet users will have no access to papers, whether local or international. These reprisals by the Cupertino giant come as the Australian Parliament is studying a bill to force digital platforms to enter into licensing agreements with the island’s media groups. In other words: to pay them when there is a resumption of their content. And we do not laugh with that, at Mark Zuckerberg and his empire. Especially since, if the results for 2020 are good (85 billion dollars in turnover, with a profit rate of 25%), market capitalization is stagnating, undoubtedly an effect of a degraded brand image.

“As we have explained to the Australian government many times in recent months, the exchange of value between Facebook and news publishers is in favor of the latter”, justified the multinational before opposing an argument that almost invalidates the first: “We make little money with information. This content represents less than 4% of the publications seen by users on their news feed. “ In short: we do not make a lot of money with the recovery of articles but since the law would make us lose a little of it, we will not accept it. Law of maximum profit.

The Australian government does not intend to lower the flag

“Useless”, “brutal” and “authoritarian”: the words chosen by the Minister of Finance, Josh Frydenberg, live up to the anger felt in the country. All the more so as this blockage concerned official Facebook pages of emergency services serving to alert the population in the event of a bushfire, cyclone or epidemic as well as the pages of the national service for the fight against sexual assault and domestic violence. A spokesperson for the American company promised the restoration of these pages which were “Inadvertently affected”. The pages of non-governmental organizations have also been impacted, like Human Rights Watch, whose director in Australia, Elaine Pearson, denounced a “Worrying and dangerous turn”. In contrast, several pages disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation continued to be accessible.

Despite the surprising execution of a threat – just hours after Australia’s Information Minister claimed on Twitter he had a “Constructive discussion” with Mark Zuckerberg and even before the final vote of the law -, the Australian government does not intend to lower the flag. The text of the law, already adopted by the Assembly, is now in the Senate. According to this “binding code of conduct”, search engines will have to remunerate the press according to the traffic that the titles generate. Australia would be the first country in the world to adopt such legislation. And it is probably for this reason that, fearing a precedent, Facebook opened hostilities. A strategy at odds with that of another concerned Gafam: Google has agreed to pay “Significant sums” in return for content from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp press group. Australian law can also be seen as a boost to the Australian media mogul ( Wall street journal, The Times, The Australian, Fox News), a key figure on the extreme right in the world. Traditional titles have suffered for many years from the exile of advertising budgets to digital platforms. The pandemic has accelerated this phenomenon. According to Australian authorities, Google captures more than half of the country’s advertising spending and Facebook more than a quarter. Dozens of newspapers have closed and hundreds of journalists have recently lost their jobs. With its spectacular decision, Facebook undoubtedly wanted to contain the fire before it spread to other countries. The firm was no doubt as convinced that it was necessary to legislate to stem its now exorbitant power.