The set designers of the Festival: “Music under a dome, with a special dedication”

Elizabeth Esposito

“This year, for the Festival, we thought of building a special ‘sky’, returning to the pleasure of a ‘built’ scenographic architecture, accepting all its challenges”. And so – in the words of the set designers Gaetano and Maria Chiara Castelli, he at the twenty-first Festival, she at the ninth – the great dome was born under which the music of San Remo 2023.

The dome — “It is – they explain – a suspended elliptical dome, but closely connected with the rest of the scenography, twenty-one meters wide and up to eleven meters high. It will have ‘secret mirrors’ and a mobile top, with perfectly integrated lights, which will be able to descend above the artists on stage. And, again to respect the philosophy of a scenographic and three-dimensional architecture, we have also given up the traditional led walls, while the staircase and the side spaces of the orchestra will remain to underline the centrality of the artists, and the curtain will also return. All ‘wrapped’ in white and entrusted to the eye of the director Stephen Vicar and in the lights of the cinematographer Mario Catapano which will also have six kilometers of dynamic LEDs available. A project that took shape, as soon as the 2022 Festival ended, following Amadeus’ directions who asked us to find new ways for scenography. And we like to dedicate our work to Franco A. Ferraria great director of photography of the Festival and beyond, who passed away recently”. See also The most expensive technical director decisions in world football

In addition to that of the stage, the rest of the scenographic system will also be dominated by curved lines which – for the first time – they will also “dress” the audience of the Ariston Theater: “It will be a way – add Gaetano and Maria Chiara Castelli – to extend the stage in the theater obtaining the effect of enlarging the space, without reducing the seats in the stalls, indeed, recovering some rows”. The work for the creation of the scenography began immediately after the summer, while the editing in Sanremo got underway in December: “It was nice – conclude the set designers – to see what we like to call born and grow our ‘architecture’ of Sanremofor which our thanks go to our collaborator Manuel Bellucci and to all the exceptional scenography and lighting professionals who made our project a reality”.