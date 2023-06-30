In the last edition of the program “Love and Fire”issued this Thursday, June 29, a report was shown showing the good and friendly relationship that exists between Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza and the mother of his last daughter, Vanessa Lopez. Apparently, the couple left behind the conflicts they had in the past and decided to maintain a cordial bond for their daughter. This closeness has caused speculation that both are looking to resume their romance.

In this regard, a reporter from “Love and Fire” asked the eldest daughter of the popular “Tomate” what she thought about a possible reconciliation between her father and Vanessa López. “There is no way”, said Gaela Barraza, who disapproved of the two getting back together. “Their stage (of romance) has passed and right now they are both playing an incredible role as parents. I see my dad calmer at the moment,” commented the winner of Miss Teen Model World 2023.

