Gaela Barraza was interviewed by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter on the set of “Amor y fuego” after being crowned in the Miss Teen Model World 2023 beauty pageant. The model came to the Willax TV program at the hands of her father, the popular ‘Tomate ‘, and told how he prepared himself prior to the contest. In addition, the 15-year-old girl revealed what her future projects are. “The crown is a dream, I never imagined”she said excitedly.

The young lady commented that things are much clearer to her and, therefore, she will continue preparing to be a great professional: “Next year I’m going to the fifth year of high school and I’m already looking at university options with my dad. I still don’t know if I’m going to study here or abroad, but I would like to study abroad, I would be happy”, said.

What message did Gaela Barraza give her haters?

Upon her return to Lima, Gaela Barraza took advantage of the TV cameras to address the people who criticized her after being crowned Miss Teen World 2023. “I would like to speak to the people who are attacking me in one way or another. I would like to tell you that you have to think that I am 15 years old, I am no longer a girl, but I am not a woman either; I’m a teenager,” she said.

“And, well, I’ve already been through this kind of thing when I won Miss Peru, La Pre. Obviously, I was a little smaller there. The criticism hurt me a lot, but they have made me what I am now. They have to learn to think of others, more empathy”ended the daughter of ‘Tomate’ Barraza.

Who designed Gaela Barraza’s dress at Miss Teen World 2023?

Gaela Barraza looked stunning in the dress for the Miss Teen World 2023 pageant, so users wondered who was the mastermind who created the wardrobe that gave the 15-year-old girl victory. This is the Venezuelan designer Jose Rafael D’Wuentt, who also made pieces for Valeria Flórez.

Was the age of Gaela Barraza, daughter of ‘Tomate’ Barraza’, decisive for her triumph in Miss Teen World 2023?

What does Carlos Barraza ask for Gaela after winning Miss Teen World 2023?

The emotion was great for Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza learning that her daughter Gaela had won Miss Teen Model World 2023. For this reason, she took advantage of the “Love and Fire” cameras to make an unusual request for her daughter. “I want to make a call to your school, can you give the young lady a scholarship?” Said the comedian. “They charge me in dollars”, He added under the watchful eye of his daughter, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

