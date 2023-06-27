Gaela Barraza he won Miss Teen Model World 2023 and was crowned the new queen of the international beauty pageant. The 15-year-old model not only dazzled on the catwalk, but she raised the name of Peru by beating the representative of Brazil in the last stage of the competition. Although the daughter of “Tomate” Barraza has focused on preparing her for this contest, she not only wants to develop in the world of modeling, as she hopes to pursue a professional career. She knows more about the new promise of Jessica Newton.

What is the real height of Gaela Barraza, the new miss Teen World 2023?

Gaela Barraza, daughter of Carlos Barraza and Danuska Zapata, is a young Peruvian model who, on June 25, was crowned the new Miss Teen World 2023. The young woman is 1.75 m tallas confirmed on their social networks.

Gaela Barraza is the new winner of Miss Teen World 2023. Photo: Instagram

What professional career does Gaela Barraza want to study?

Although at her young age Gaela Barraza is making her way into the world of beauty pageants, the young model also wants to pursue herself professionally after completing her secondary education studies.

As he shared on his Instagram account, the Miss Teen World 2023 He hopes to be able to study Business Administration. “I still don’t know which university I will apply to, but I want to study Business Administration”, expressed the eldest daughter of Carlos Barraza.

Gaela Barreza plans to study Business Administration. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Gaela Barraza

How did “Tomate Barraza” react when he found out about the coronation of his daughter Gaela?

Proud of his little daughter! Although ‘Tomate’ Barraza could not be present at the final of Miss Teen World 2023, the actor had been following his daughter through a transmission on his cell phone. Thus, upon learning that his eldest daughter was crowned the new beauty queen of the international pageant, he could not help but hold back his tears.

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza dedicates a tender message to his daughter Gaela

After learning that Gaela Barraza turned out to be the absolute winner of the Miss Teen Model World 2023 contest, the musician ‘Tomate’ Barraza shared a tender message for his daughter through social networks.

“Dear friends, today I feel full of joy and great pride as I share this exciting news with you. My daughter, my Gaela, has won Miss Teen Model World and I can’t help but express my happiness,” the post of the national interpreter began.

“Today, as a father, I can’t stop thinking about all the special moments we’ve shared together (…) I feel blessed and grateful to have such a talented and beautiful daughter in every way, my daughter, my champion, I congratulate you! with all my heart! You are an inspiration to everyone and I will always be here to support you in every step you take,” said Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza.

