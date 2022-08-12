The French Gael Monfils suffered a serious injury to his right ankle this Thursday and withdrew from the Montreal Masters 1,000 in the round of 16 match against Britain’s Jack Draper.

Monfils, who was returning to compete in Canada after a three-month absence, he sprained his right ankle while leading 2-0 in the second set, after losing the first 6-2.

The 35-year-old Frenchman, number 20 in the world, fell to the ground visibly in pain and, when he tried to get up and saw that he could not walk, he burst into tears, hiding his face in his hands.

the hard moment

After a pause, Monfils did manage to get up, but realized he couldn’t continue and announced his withdrawal. Draperexecutioner of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas This Wednesday, he will be measured in the quarterfinals with the Spanish Pablo Carreño, who eliminated the Italian Jannik Sinner.

Draper defeated him in the first set 6-2, but the 35-year-old tennis player was winning the second 2-0 when the incident occurred.

Monfils had reached this point in the tournament, after defeating Pedro Martines and Maxime Cressy.



Monfils went to the ground, but the rival himself and the chair umpire, Jack Draper, helped them up.

He sat on a bench and did not stop crying, due to the pain since the injury may force him to be out of the circuit for several weeks.



So far no official report is known. but from the way he walked off the pitch it doesn’t look like Monfils will be able to play again any time soon.

Here is the difficult moment.

