Gael Monfils is one of the great characters on the tennis circuit. Charismatic and talented, the Frenchman tends to put on great shows on the court and be sympathetic outside, always with a big smile on his face. But today he is going through a difficult time in his career and after falling in his debut at the Australian Open and adding his sixth consecutive defeat, he broke down at the press conference. “I’d like to get out of this nightmare, but I can’t,” she said through tears.

“I’m trying to find confidence, but it is difficult. I have to recover that little trick that makes me win games. I want to win, but first I have to rebuild myself. I keep training, I try to believe in what I do in training, but it costs me” , the number 11 in the world was honest.

“People will say that I lost again but for me it is only the first defeat of the year. I will try to continue working, waiting for the moment where things smile at me, right now I am at zero confidence. Every time I sit before the media I feel tried, so right now I’m on the ground. Shoot me, “he added.

The 34-year-old Frenchman lost in the first round of the oceanic Grand Slam to the Finn Emil ruusuvuori, 21 years old and 86th in the ranking, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3 in a very tough game of three hours and 46 minutes and extended a long winless streak.

His last triumph came almost a year ago, at the end of February last year, when he reached the semi-finals at the ATP 500 in Dubai and said goodbye to Novak Djokovic.

Since then he has knitted six falls in a row. In 2020, after the stoppage due to coronavirus, he lost to the German Dominic Koepfer (97th) at the 1000 Masters in Rome; with another German, Yannick Hanfmann (103 °) in Hamburg; fell to the Kazakh Alexander Bublik (49th) at Roland Garros and retired during the duel against the Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta (15th) in Vienna.

At the start of this season, he added a defeat in the ATP Cup against the Italian Matteo berrettini last week and now said goodbye at the debut of the first “big” of the year.

“I see that I play badly, I cannot serve, I cannot make a forehand, I make many mistakes. On the court I play six meters behind, I look like the one who puts the canvas. I insist, I have no confidence, I am very honest when I tell you this, but I don’t feel good and it shows ”, he analyzed.

“I can’t find the right pace or the way to play the ball. It’s frustrating,” Monfils said. Photo REUTERS / Jaimi Joy

And he added: “I try to be patient, I work for it, but I can’t find the right rhythm or the way to play the ball. I don’t feel good because I see that I can’t do what I want, I can’t find my game, or my right, or my serve. That is what makes me feel bad, it is something as visible as it is difficult. It is frustrating, but I keep fighting in search of new solutions. “

Monfils arrived at the Australian Open as the tenth seed because the world ranking freeze, applied by the ATP due to the pandemic, allowed him to keep the points he had won during 2019 and remain among the best in the world, despite his poor performance in 2020 But in mid-March it will return to normal and players will have to defend their rankings every week. And he knows that if he does not raise the level it will be very difficult for him to maintain his position in the classification.

“I started the season without much confidence. I quickly realized how difficult training was, that I couldn’t play well. Now I’m not well, but I keep training, believing, I want to win one game again, then two, like this until trust return. I would like to go out here and ask for some mercy, it hurts a lot because I’m really trying, “said the Frenchman.