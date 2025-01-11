The Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated the Belgian Zizou Bergs this Saturday 6-3 and 6-4 in the final of the Auckland Open and, at 38 years and four months, he has become the oldest winner since the beginning of the ATP circuit in 1990 and the oldest of the ‘open’ era since 1977, when the legendary Ken Rosewall won in Hong Kong at the age of 43.

Monfils, who in New Zealand has won his thirteenth title, 20 years after the first, showed his determination to win quickly. Supported by his powerful serve, he went up 4-1 in 24 minutes and had no problems taking the first set 6-3.

In the second set, it was enough for the Frenchman to be aggressive from the baseline and wait for the errors of an opponent who, coming from the previous round, was playing in his first final and gave up the set 6-4, to hand over the match after a hour and 37 minutes.

“It was my second final as a dad and I am happy to have achieved it and to win. Age is just a number and I was able to show that I continue to play tennis very well,” said Monfils after winning a tournament that the French are good at, winners in three of the last four editions.