Gael García Bernal is going through a difficult time, since his father has been hospitalized due to a delicate health situation derived from his complications from pulmonary fibrosis.

The wife of José Ángel García, the actor’s father, was in charge of breaking the news through his social networks, in which he asked all his followers to dedicate a prayer to ask for a speedy recovery.

“I humbly ask for a collective prayer for the health and recovery of my beloved husband José Ángel García, who is fighting a battle for his life against pulmonary fibrosis,” wrote actress Bella de la Vega in her Facebook post.

“God, virgin of Guadalupe: help my husband to heal and to remain the honest, just and hardworking man that he has always been, with that joy, energy and good humor that make him special and the teacher who teaches us many good things with his example. Amen, ”he added.

Publication of José Ángel García’s wife Photo: Facebook capture

Also, the also model talked about her husband’s health in an interview with the program Sale el sol.

“Unfortunately, he is going through a very difficult time in his health. Pulmonary fibrosis seems to be winning the battle because of the fact that right now his lungs are very weak and we are going through a very difficult time, “he explained.

In addition, he denied that the actor was infected with the coronavirus and reiterated that his condition is due to the pulmonary fibrosis he suffers.

“No, it is not because of COVID-19, it was because of having lived with a partner he had and who was a smoker and he was a passive smoker, that’s the situation,” he clarified.

