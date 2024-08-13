A lamp with a telescopic body, to achieve different heights of light; another hybrid, which is both a vase and an ashtray; and another made of blown glass inside a metal mesh… Only through a small selection of her lamps: the Pipistrello, the Rimorchiatore and the Patroclo, can we already perceive the structure of Gae Aulenti’s thought structure. A very unconventional creator; experimental, groundbreaking and advanced, but, at the same time, an expression of her time.

Gae Aulenti (1927-2012) was one of the most relevant and prolific figures of his time. Or perhaps it would be more correct to say, of his times, because his career spanned six decades in which he had the opportunity to do everything and more. Without repeating formulas, pure creativity from scratch with each project. As Paola Antonelli says, Senior Curator from the MoMA Department of Architecture and Design: “The common feature (among all of Gae Aulenti’s designs) is that there is no common feature. I have always greatly admired this eclecticism because style can be a prison.” Antonelli discusses Gae Aulenti’s legacy in these terms with the design writer Alice Rawsthorn in one of the podcasts from the series that the Milan Triennale has launched on the occasion of the exhibition.

Cardorna Square was remodelled by Gae Aulenti in 2000 with his recurrent use of red and the inclusion of the sculpture ‘Needle, Thread and Knot’ by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen. Photo: Guia Sambonet

An architect by training, Gae Aulenti graduated from the Polytechnic of Milan in 1953, and was thus part of every possible Milanese scene from that moment until the end of her career, and her life, in 2012. And there were many, because Italy throughout those decades built up a dominant position in the world of design, both in terms of production and thought, especially because of how every idea that came out of the heads of its architects or designers, no matter how radical or experimental, was supported by the industrial sphere.

In this context, Gae Aulenti was a contemporary of such active figures as Livio, Piero and Achille Castiglioni, Mario Bellini, Vittorio Gregotti, Aldo Rossi, Franco Albini and Carlo Mollino. A very typical scene of the time, dominated mainly by men, but in which there were already very important female figures such as Franca Helg, Anna Castelli Ferrieri and Cini Boeri.

Perugia Airport. Federico Ventriglia

Gae Aulenti started working in 1955 at the design magazine Casabellaan important publication in the architectural debate of the time, where he remained until 1965. This would shape the foundations of his way of designing, with an approach that merged art, design and architecture. A trio that he would apply to everything: from the small object to a public square. In these early years of his career, he was part of the Neoliberty movement, a current against the prevailing rationalism in modern architecture after the Second World War, a little more ornamental and inspired by the previous Liberty style (but, in reality, nothing to do with it).

Reproduction of the showroom he created in 1973 for Fiat in Zurich. Alessandro Saletta

Many of his industrial designs, such as some of the lamps mentioned above, were conceived as part of his architectural or interior projects, which he conceived as a whole and in a very scenographic way. His designs were produced by important firms such as Artemide, Fontana Arte, Kartell, Knoll, Martinelli Luce or Poltronova, among others. However, the exhibition dedicated to him at the Milan Triennale, rather than focusing on a retrospective succession of his designs through them, prototypes, models or sketches, is an exceptional opportunity to experience first-hand what his interiors were like through life-size reconstructions of parts of some of his works.

Pipistrello lamps for Martinelli Luce.

The selection includes everything from installations and museum designs to private homes, showroomspublic works and theatrical sets, which seek to represent a sequence of environments that convey the evolution of his style, including detours and abandonments. Additionally, for a truly on sitewhen arriving or leaving Tiennale you can also take a short walk and visit the nearby Piazza Cardorna, remodeled by Gae Aulenti in 2000 with his recurring use of red and the inclusion of sculpture Needle, Thread and Knot by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen.

The scenographic conception of its interiors stands out especially, or as the architect Farshid Moussavi points out in another of the podcastsits immersive and experiential character. A feature of his way of designing that is not at all anecdotal, since since the seventies he has also collaborated in parallel in the creation of multiple theatre and opera productions. The transmission between the design requirements of this field and his interior projects is made palpable by the immersive and theatrical nature of some of his works, such as the showroom created in 1973 for Fiat in Zurich or the store for Olivetti in Buenos Aires in 1968.

La Ruspa lamp for Martinelli Luce.

In the 1980s, Gae Aulenti would carry out one of his most emblematic projects: the conversion of the old Gare d’Orsay train station into the exhibition space we know today as the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. In her conversation with Rawsthorn, Paola Antonelli points out how postmodern it was. So much so that it could generate a certain rejection. For architect Farshid Moussavi, the great difficulty with this project was the many restrictions imposed by an already existing architecture, highlighting how Aulenti knew how to resolve this complexity in scale so that the works of art fit perfectly into the space.

Other similar projects for integrating art content into different types of architecture came later, including the remodelling of the Palau Nacional in Barcelona, ​​which brought together the Museum of Art of Catalonia, the Museum of Modern Art, the Numismatic Cabinet of Catalonia, the Cabinet of Drawings and Engravings and the Library of Art History into a single museum, to create what we know today as the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya.

Produced in collaboration with the Archivio Gae Aulenti and curated by Giovanni Agosti, Nina Artioli and Nina Bassoli, the exhibition Gae Aulenti (1927-2012) will remain open until January 12, 2025 at Triennale Milano.