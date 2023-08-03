He DC Universe in the cinema is heading in a new direction under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it seems that Gal Gadot will remain involved in the future of Wonder Woman. Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” from 2016. He then starred in “Wonder Woman” in 2017 and its 2020 sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984opposite Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, both directed by Patty Jenkins, and also appeared in “Justice League” (and in the director’s cut entirely directed by Zack Snyder).

When Gunn and Safran took over as co-directors of DC Studiosformerly known as Warner Bros., plans for Patty Jenkins to return for “Wonder Woman 3” were discarded, leaving Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman uncertain. The confusion increased when she made a guest appearance on “Shazam! Fury of the Gods“, but his similar appearance was removed from “Flash“, starring Ezra Miller, where he would have appeared alongside Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Supermanwhich further confused the fans.

Talking about his new Netflix movie “Heart of Stone“Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot said that he understands he will develop”Wonder Woman 3” along with Gunn and Safran.

“I love playing Wonder Womansays Gadot. “He is so near and dear to my heart. Based on what I heard from James and Peter, we are going to develop together.’Wonder Woman 3‘”.

Recently, DC Studios confirmed that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent in the upcoming movie “Superman: LegacyDirected by Gunn, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Gadot hadn’t heard who got those roles, but she said she was aware of the tests that were taking place and that they all seemed worthy of the roles.

“I saw they were doing tests, different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like they were all legit and talented and cool,” says Gadot. “So I’m happy for them. It’s a huge responsibility and an exciting start for any actor, and I wish whoever gets it the best of luck and enjoy the journey.”

Gunn and Safran’s plans to Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe are not clear at this time. Currently, there is no movie of Wonder Woman between the movies DC included in the list of projects for Chapter One of the DC Universe, called “Gods and Monsters“.

However, there are plans for a series of Max titled “Paradise Lost“, which will be a series full of intrigue set among the Amazons in Themiscyra. In addition, Gunn has hinted that he is interested in developing an animated series of Wonder Woman.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I think I only saw the first movie of Wonder WomanAt the time it seemed good to me, but it was not memorable to me. The truth is that at the moment it is not like Gunn’s DC is delivering what I expected, maybe he should dedicate himself to making more content of B superheroes like suicide squad and peacemaker which was what had me excited for him to take the reins.