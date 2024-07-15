Attack on Trump, Gad Lerner Compares Him to Hitler and Saviano…

The attack on Donald Trump has provoked very different reactions in Italy, if several government representatives and right-wing commentators have immediately taken a position by defining it as a “terrible fact” and from “to condemn“, on the left things have not gone in the same direction. While several political exponents of the progressive area have not gone too far on what happened yesterday in Pennsylvaniaother intellectuals, considered close to the left, have exposed and their statements have created a dust. “Certainly this favors it but for me remains a dangerous model – explained the journalist Gad Lerner on In Onda on La7 -. I believe that this far right galvanized also by today’s attack in Pennsylvania will come back to unite in this ideology of the strong man“. Then Lerner made a comparison that sparked reactions on social media: “I want to point out – Lerner continued – that they shot Hitler in the past too. This however it didn’t make him a hero“.

Roberto too Saviano used ambiguous words towards Trump. The writer on social media – Libero reports – wrote this post that sparked doubts and controversy among his own followers: “Blood on Donald Trump’s face. Political history teaches that the bullet that misses the target strengthens it. The bullet that whizzed by Trump’s ear, wounding him, transformed Trump the victim. Who in these hours is damned for those few centimetres that would have allowed the bullet to close the game with one of the worst political leaders of our timeshe does not realize that no conspiracy can replace democracy, democracy dies in violence”. Among the avalanche of comments, one has animated the debate more than any other: “Close the game? I see a lot sorry in this comment that the match did not end well. But I could be wrong”. In short, Saviano’s words are a coincidence.