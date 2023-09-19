Star Comics has released new details on the Variant and Limited editions that will be released for the highly anticipated GACHIAKUTA. Starting with the next one September 27, i.e. one week before the launch of the standard edition, it will be possible to purchase the two special editions in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores. Here are their contents:

Let’s discover further details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

From the garbage arises a boy capable of changing the world: the explosive debut of GACHIAKUTA by Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou

With LIMITED and VARIANT COVER editions in preview for a week

Don’t let others decide your worth!

Perugia, 19 September 2023: Star Comics is pleased to present GACHIAKUTAan action-packed work that winks at important things environmental issues and is able to steal the show with a very strong artistic personality inspired by graffiti. They will arrive on September 27th, in a one-week previewthe LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE TRASH BOX and the VARIANT COVER EDITION BOX of the first volume. The TRASH BOX it will contain, in a specially created bin-shaped box, volume 1 in a limited version, with special effects on the cover, a set of lamincards and a key ring entirely made of recycled Rpet plastic. There VARIANT COVER EDITION BOXhowever, includes volume 1 in the variant edition, a star card, an illustration card and a set of stickers, all in a drawer box designed to also contain the VARIANT COVER EDITION of volumes 2 and 3, due out this autumn. All editions will be available in comic shops, bookstores and online stores.

The young man Rudo he lives in a squalid shantytown on the edge of a city whose wealthy inhabitants live in luxury, not caring about their waste and producing tons of rubbish. What is perceived as “dirty” is carefully ghettoized, and criminals are thrown together with waste into the immense Chasm surrounding the slum. Rudo constantly rummages through the garbage to recover everything that is still usable, also because the adoptive father Regto taught him that In objects, if treated with care, a sort of soul can even develop. One day, Rudo is unjustly accused of a terrible crime and is thrown into the Abyss, at the bottom of which lies a very dangerous world, full of waste. Here he discovers that he can extract energy from objects treated with care and love, called “vital tools”. Because of his talent, he is invited to join the so-called “cleaners”, endowed with the same power. Rudo will have to figure out how to get back to where he came from to get his revenge and change the rules of the world!

If structurally GACHIAKUTA can be traced back to the battle shonen genre, Kei Urana he created his world as one great metaphor for environmental issues that appear to be of burning relevance. The world at the bottom of the abyss is dotted with piles of waste, sometimes unbreathable air and even monsters created by the rubbish itself, steeped in resentment: in short, it is a place where nature is suffocated and human beings live in precarious conditions. Everything, then, originates from senseless waste of a privileged social class, dedicated only to their own well-being without caring about the impact their lifestyle has on other poor and marginalized people. It is therefore appropriate that the power to oppose all this is that of vital tools, objects not thrown away, but often recovered from the garbage, preserved and used as if they were treasures. Recycling and reuse they literally breathe new life into these objects, a power that can be used to right the wrongs of the world. This is an environmentalist reinterpretation of the “tsukomogami” of Japanese folklore, objects which, if mistreated and treated without respect, can become vengeful spirits, but which, vice versa, can also become the protectors of their owner if preserved and used with love.

Added to the plot imbued with such important and personally reworked themes is a artistic sector with a strong impactexpressive, with a “dirty” but bursting trait according to the dictates of graffiti art: it is no coincidence that GACHIAKUTA also makes use of the work of Hideyoshi Andou, graffiti designer essential for the strong artistic identity of the title, capable of imposing itself with arrogance even in such a crowded panorama as that of Japanese manga in recent years.

GACHIAKUTA will be presented in a series of events with exceptional guests: Saturday 30 September, at 5pmthey will find themselves in history Rizzoli Gallery in Milan Petunia Ollisterbook influencer, e Andrea Curiatjournalist specializing in comics and manga, in an event moderated by the publishing manager of Star Comics Cristian Posocco.

Always Saturday 30 September, at 6pmto Star Shop My World Bologna influencers will intervene Michele Mari And Martina Bianchi And Claudia Calzuolaeditor of Star Comics, moderated by Alex Casano by Star Shop.

Saturday 7 Octoberfinally, there will be a third appointment at 6.00 pm at LaFeltrinelli in Piazza CLN in Turin.

GACHIAKUTA

LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE TRASH BOX

Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou

11.5×17.5, paperback, b/w, pp. 192 €29.90

Release date: 09/27/2023 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

ISBN 9788822643414

GACHIAKUTA

VARIANT COVER EDITION BOX

Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou

11.5×17.5, paperback, b/w, pp. 192 €12.90

Release date: 09/27/2023 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

ISBN 9788822643520

GACHIAKUTA n. 1

Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou

11.5×17.5, paperback, b/w, pp. 192 €5.20

Release date: 04/10/2023 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

ISBN 9788822643353