Star Comics celebrates the release in Italy of the first volume of GACHIAKUTA with a truly special initiative. Scattered around Milan we will in fact be able to find thirty graffiti dedicated to the work of Hideyoshi Andou, including one with a truly special design. Not only was the graffiti artwork drawn up by Andou-san himself, but these were created with the GreenGraffiti technique which uses non-toxic and biodegradable materials which do not pollute the environment.

The graffiti will be displayed for two weeks, and each of them will have a QR Code which will allow us to reach a portal dedicated to the work.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

GACHIAKUTA INVADES MILAN WITH GRAFFITI DEDICATED TO THE SERIES The unusual initiative to celebrate the launch of the manga in Italy Star Comics is preparing to launch in Italy GACHIAKUTA, manga by Kei Urana with graffiti design by Hideyoshi Andou arriving from September 27. On the same day, 30 special GreenGraffiti® will be laid at strategic points of Milan: GACHIAKUTA is ready to invade the Lombardy capital with its stylistic identity influenced by street art. Among the 30 graffiti, the design of which was elaborated specifically for this initiative from Hideyoshi Andou himself, there will be one with a special design: Who will find it? Living up to their name, GreenGraffiti® are very special: made with a mixture of yogurt and cellulose, totally non-toxic and biodegradable, also contain a special molecule capable of absorbing carbon dioxide and transforming it into oxygen, just like a tree. The graffiti will remain exposed for two weeks, after which they can be removed without detergents, with simple high-pressure water, respecting the environment. The best way to celebrate the launch of GACHIAKUTA, which also transmits with its irresistible style important messages of care and attention for the objects we use and the environment in which we live. Each of the 30 graffiti will be equipped with a QR code which, if framed, will allow you to achieve a landing page dedicated to GACHIAKUTA. The hunt for GreenGraffiti® is on: whoever finds them will be able to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #gachiakutamilano, #gachiakutagreengraffiti and #gachiakutastarcomics!

Source: Star Comics