Despite being one of the competition’s favorite pairs, Gaby Zambrano and ‘Vicente Fernández’ had a heated discussion during the week as they prepared for their performance on Saturday. In I am they revealed images with the testimonies of both about the disagreement they had.

According to the salsa singer, she made a comment to the popular ‘Chente’ about an aspect that could be improved, which the experienced imitator would not have liked. For its part, Cristhian Bernal, who personifies the Mexican musician, put cold cloths on the situation and commented that they are problems that usually occur, but that they have a solution. “There are inconveniences, but it must be separate … we must go out and give the public what we have,” said ‘Chente’.

However, both managed to overcome this episode and gave a show whose quality was highlighted by the jury, made up of Mauri Stern, Katia Palma and Ángel López. In yesterday’s duel they faced the duo made up of Jean Paul Strauss and the impersonator of Marcelo Motta. “Every time I like them more. They are versatile, they are daring. I loved them “Stern said.

“Vicente, it is not a question of arguing. It is that from time to time, as in good families, you will not always agree on everything. But yes in reaching the goal and saying that the goal must be equitable. That is what they have achieved tonight “, Lopez noted.

I am, latest news

