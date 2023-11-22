Gaby Spanic and Pablo MonteroThey were on everyone’s lips after the interpreter accused the singer of sexual abuse. But the Mexican actress not only launched these delicate public complaints, but she also attacked the production of ‘The House of the Famous’, in which this crime would have happened. Spanic affirms that the production of the reality show tried to support Montero.

What did Gaby Spanic say about Pablo Montero?

Gaby Spanic accused Pablo Montero of sexual assault, an event that would have happened during the first season of‘The house of the famous’, program in which both participated.

“I was very nervous, I was very afraid and the manager at that time told me not to say anything. “They were very grotesque situations that I experienced there because many things happened and they accused me of many things (…) I was a slave and there were protected people and Pablo was one of them”stated the actress in a contact with the media outside Televisa.

The protagonist of ‘La Usurpadora’ also explained that she did not denounce Montero in the past because a team of lawyers did not want to support her due to the confidentiality contract she signed with the cohabitation reality show.

“What happens is that in this show they edited a lot of things. He apologized to me during the show. Many things happened that at this moment are not worth saying, but yes, they protected sexual abuse there, I was a victim of sexual abuse by him,” declared.

