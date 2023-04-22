Gabriela Rodriguezreporter and panelist for “The Chinese band“, is the figure of the latest disclosure of Magaly Medina. In what was her last program, the ‘Urraca’ recounted that the wife of an orchestra singer came to her to reveal the artist’s infidelity with a host close to Aldo Miyashiro. This April 21, Magaly broadcast the report live and the statements of Lizbeth Domínguez, the musician’s wife, were known.

Domínguez commented that, suspecting alleged disloyalty, she decided to confront Gabriela Rodríguez after finding her phone number on her husband’s cell phone. Narró also said that she found compromising messages between the pair. Now, Lizbeth Domínguez has decided to cut all kinds of sentimental ties with the artist and only asks that he be present in the life of her children.

