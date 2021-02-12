The Councilor for Culture and Heritage Recovery, Jesús Pacheco, visited the exhibition this Friday ‘Pop kisses in the world’, by Gaby Guillén, which is shown until March 5 at the Carmen Artistic Laboratory and which was organized on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Guillén exposes 14 works where he recreates 14 kisses in emblematic spaces of different cities around the world such as Kyoto, New York or Mykonos, among others.

Gaby Guillén, born in Cartagena in 1964 and resident in Murcia since 1992. She is a Self-taught artist of Pop-Art in the Levant and one of the most important in the country. He is the author of different illustrations and covers for stories and books and has created several large murals for schools and innumerable posters, including the one for the Lo Ferro International Festival of Flamenco Song, the Cabezo de Torres Carnival and the 40th anniversary of the entry of Carmen Conde in the RAE. In addition, he participated in innumerable group and individual exhibitions, inside and outside of Spain.

Jesús Pacheco indicated that “the commitment to culture has always been clear to us. At the beginning of the pandemic, the mayor already declared the culture as an essential good and, from that moment on, we have been working to support creators in whatever phase of their professional development they are in. “