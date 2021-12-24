Christmas bytesShort updates from the stars on social media: we love it. In the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts from famous Dutch people and celebrities. Today is all about Christmas. This article is updated throughout the day.
Kelly Weekers had a lot of stress to get a baking tray (read: bag). A very expensive Chanel, that is.
Britt Dekker and her horse Eve are all in the Christmas spirit.
Simon Keizer does not need a Christmas present this year: the birth of his son Joa is all he could ever wish for.
A white Christmas is a wish for many Dutch people, but Kim-Lian van der Meij just experience it in Sweden.
And while it’s especially cold here, designer enjoys Winoh de Jong of the Maldives.
For Gaby Blaaser no feast: she celebrates Christmas with her sports supplements in a revealing lingerie set.
Chantal Janzen really went to the hairdresser just in time for the measures, she thinks.
musical star Freek Bartels can now also figure as a reindeer.
The tree of Sylvie Meis spends Christmas Eve alone; the blonde is making a toast to her parents for the holidays tonight.
