Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/11/2023 – 22:12

The 2023 Latin Grammys were awarded this Thursday afternoon (16), rewarding singers and artists from Latin America. The ceremony was held in Seville, Spain.

The award, one of the most important in the music scene, has specific categories for works in Portuguese.

Among the winners is the singer from Pará Gaby Amarantos, who won in the Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language category, with Tecnoshow, which mixes cheesy and electronic rhythms. This was the singer’s third nomination.

In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to black women, from the Amazon and the periphery.

“I am an artist from the Amazon, from the Amazon Forest of Brazil. And I make music from the black outskirts of Belém do Pará. I want to thank you, I’m an independent artist. I’ve been working with this style for 20 years. I receive this award with great honor and joy, recognizing the song as Brazilian roots music. Long live tecnobrega!” he said.

The highlight was the posthumous award to Marília Mendonça in the Best Country Music Album category, for Royal Decrees, released in May this year. The singer died in November 2021, in a plane crash.

“It is not and will never be the same without you here, we know how focused you were on getting this Grammy and giving your long-awaited speech in Spanish. Speech that would encourage Latin American unity through music, arts and respect. That only art could break down the barriers that the difference in languages ​​promote. And we hope that her legacy inspires new talents to shine and overcome difficulties,” the singer’s team posted on social media.

The rap and rock band Planet Hemp won two gramophones in the categories: best rock or alternative music album in Portuguese and best urban interpretation in Portuguese.

>> See below the list of Brazilian winners of the Latin Grammy 2023:

Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language

– Xênia França – In the name of the Star

Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in the Portuguese Language

– Planet Hemp – Gardeners

Best Urban Interpretation in Portuguese Language

-Planet Hemp and Criolo – Dystopia

Best Samba/Pagode Album

– Martinho da Vila – Negra Ópera

Best Brazilian Popular Music Album

– João Donato – Serotonin

Best Country Music Album

– Marília Mendonça – Royal Decrees

Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language

– Gaby Amarantos – Tecnoshow

Best Song in Portuguese Language

– Tiago Iorc and Duda Rodrigues – Everything Faith Can Touch

Best Christian Music Album in Portuguese Language

– Eli Soares – Us