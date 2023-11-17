Highlight for the posthumous award given to the country singer for the album Decretos Reais, released in May this year

The Latin Grammy 2023 was awarded on Thursday (16.Nov.2023), rewarding singers and artists from Latin America. The ceremony was held in Seville, Spain.

The award, one of the most important in the music scene, has specific categories for works in Portuguese.

Among the winners is the singer from Pará Gaby Amarantos, who won in the Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language category, with “Tecnoshow”, which mixes cheesy and electronic rhythms. This was the singer’s 3rd nomination.

In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to black women, from the Amazon and the periphery. “I am an artist from the Amazon, from the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. And I make music from the black outskirts of Belém do Pará. I want to thank you, I’m an independent artist. I’ve been working with this style for 20 years. I receive this award with great honor and joy, recognizing the song as Brazilian roots music. Long live tecnobrega!“, he said.

The highlight was the posthumous award to Marília Mendonça in the Best Country Music Album category, for “Decretos Reais”, released in May this year. The singer died in November 2021, in a plane crash.

“It is not and will never be the same without you here, we know how focused you were on getting that Grammy and giving your long-awaited speech in Spanish. Speech that would promote Latin American unity through music, arts and respect. That only art could break down the barriers that language differences promote. And we hope that his legacy inspires new talents to shine and overcome difficulties”, posted the singer’s team on Instagram.

The rap and rock band Planet Hemp won 2 gramophones in the categories: best rock or alternative music album in Portuguese and best urban interpretation in Portuguese.

Brazilians awarded

Read the list of Brazilian winners of the Latin Grammy 2023:

Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language – Xênia França, “In the name of the Star”;

Xênia França, “In the name of the Star”; Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in the Portuguese Language – Planet Hemp, “Gardeners”;

Planet Hemp, “Gardeners”; Best Urban Interpretation in Portuguese Language – Planet Hemp and Criolo, “Dystopia”;

Planet Hemp and Criolo, “Dystopia”; Best Samba/Pagode Album – Martinho da Vila, “Negra Ópera”;

Martinho da Vila, “Negra Ópera”; Best Brazilian Popular Music Album – João Donato, “Serotonin”;

João Donato, “Serotonin”; Best Country Music Album – Marília Mendonça, “Royal Decrees”;

Marília Mendonça, “Royal Decrees”; Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language – Gaby Amarantos, “Tecnoshow”;

Gaby Amarantos, “Tecnoshow”; Best Song in the Portuguese Language – Tiago Iorc and Duda Rodrigues, “Everything Faith Can Touch”;

Tiago Iorc and Duda Rodrigues, “Everything Faith Can Touch”; Best Christian Music Album in Portuguese Language – Eli Soares, “We”.

With information from Brazil Agency.