Mexican diver Gaby Agúndez jumps into the Olympic pool in Paris. As she falls into the water, she will feel the adrenaline rush that she loves so much. And she will also leave behind a difficult Olympic cycle. Despite being one of the few Mexican athletes to have won a medal in Tokyo 2020, her relationship with the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade) has been turbulent. They took away a scholarship she had obtained from the diving board, an amount that she recovered just three months ago after winning a lawsuit against the Mexican sports institution. “Fortunately, there were always people who joined in and believed in me,” explained the diver in an interview with EL PAÍS a month ago.

The 24-year-old athlete has had a relationship with water for as long as she can remember. She was born in La Paz and the beaches of Baja California Sur were where she went with her father to jump in the waves. At the age of four, she began practicing gymnastics, a very different discipline that was key to giving her the flexibility and elegance she now demonstrates in the pirouettes she does when landing in the pool. “When I jumped for the first time from the three-meter springboard, I was scared. That feeling of butterflies in my stomach when I was falling into the water was what caught my attention,” recalls Agúndez.

Since that first launch, Agúndez’s career has been full of successes. This Wednesday will be her second participation in the Olympic Games, after winning the bronze medal in her debut in Tokyo 2021 alongside diver Alejandra Orozco in the synchronized 10-meter platform. “They were Olympic Games where there were no people, we couldn’t get close to each other, we couldn’t socialize. I’m going to go to Paris now to experience what an Olympic experience is really like, with people in the stands. I’m very excited that my parents will be able to go see me,” she explains.

She hopes to surpass the Japanese feat to win silver or, why not, gold. Her goal is also in the individual 10-meter jump. Expectations are high: in October last year she was Pan American champion in this modality in Santiago de Chile.

Agúndez trains eight hours a day. Weights, trampoline exercises, jumping into the sponge pit and practicing somersaults complement the more than 100 jumps into the water that he performs every day. “It is worth all the effort. You have to push and improve every detail that you can before the competition,” he explained in the interview about the physical effort that preparing for the Olympic Games entails. “All day in the pool. And if I am not training, I will surely be resting or eating,” he says, laughing at the demands of elite athletes.

The success of the Mexican athlete goes hand in hand with that of her synchronized swimming partner, Alejandra Orozco. Three years older than Agúndez, Orozco has tasted Olympic medals on two occasions. Her experience includes the bronze in Tokyo and, above all, the silver that Orozco won with Paola Espinosa in London 2012, when she was just 15 years old. “I am excited to go to these Olympic Games and share the platform with her again. We have learned a lot. We work hard. That is reflected when competing and a bond is created not only inside the pool, but also outside,” Agúndez says about her partner.

The preparation has been carried out by the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena). At its facilities in Guadalajara, the Army corporal has been able to continue training her throws to arrive in good condition for Paris. Like her, 36 of the 109 Mexican athletes who attended the Olympic Games have come from the military ranks.

The Ministry of Defense and other organizations protected many divers whose scholarships were withdrawn by Conade in January 2023. It did so because it required athletes to have a Single Sports Registry (RUD) issued by the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN), which also governs other sports such as artistic swimming, swimming, and water polo. An organization that Conade itself extinguished because its president, Kiril Todorov, was linked to a case for embezzlement.

The divers had to find a way to make a living. The young 23-year-old athlete Kevin Berlín had to finance himself by selling coffee from his native Veracruz under the name Olimpiada Café, a project with which he asked for financial support to be able to train. In the case of Agúndez, who had already made a name for himself with the bronze medal in Tokyo, the search for financing became an incessant search for sponsors. “Yes, it was a difficult Olympic cycle due to the lack of support, the lack of resources for our competitions, our preparations. Fortunately, there were always people who joined in, who believed in me, who believed in my team, who believed in my dream and in my work and they joined this journey towards the Olympic Games,” explains Agúndez.

The problem with Conade reached the courts. Agúndez managed to get an administrative judge in Mexico City to return the scholarship, which was rightfully hers after a fourth place in the individual competition and a silver medal in the team competition at the world championships in Fukuoka (Japan) in 2023. Conade could not demand documentation that was impossible to obtain with the FMN defunct.

The bad experience is now behind her and a month ago the athlete was only thinking about the five jumps she will perform on the Paris diving board in the coming days: “I hope to win a medal. The higher the better. Let nothing be left of me.”

