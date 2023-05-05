“Prevention is important regardless. In the specific case of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), it is fundamental because epidemiological data show that the impact of this virus on the pediatric population, particularly in the first year of life and even more so in the first months of life, is really important. For this we must work to protect our newborns, using the new long-acting monoclonal antibodies with a single administration, combining them in the near future with the availability of new primary prevention interventions, i.e. monoclonal antibodies. In this way we will optimize the intervention and we will effectively be able to protect our newborns from the disease”. Thus Giovanni Gabutti, national coordinator of the Working Group ‘Vaccines and vaccination policies of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health’, speaking on the sidelines of the 56th Siti national congress, which closes today in Rome.