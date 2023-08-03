The long courtship that began under the radar from the Italian champion club convinced the 32-year-old Spanish-Montenegrin big man to choose Italy and Serie A, becoming the big new signing for next season. Mirotic, a native of Podgorica, grew up in the Real Madrid youth team who launched him in the first team in 2008 also playing under the management of coach Messina at the Blancos. Grown exponentially as a modern big man, gifted with great technique near the basket and three-point shooting, in 2011 he was drafted in the first round by Minnesota with number 23 who then turned him over to Chicago.

But Mirotic preferred to complete his maturation at Real before embarking, in 2014, on the adventure in the big American league. Four years with the Bulls then the move to New Orleans and Philadelphia and, suddenly, the return to Europe called by Barcelona in 2019 with a monstrous contract, never paid on this side of the ocean for a basketball player: 27 million euros in the 3 years that Barcelona, ​​due to Covid, spread the economic agreement a couple of times, extending it until 2004. But two months ago the Catalan club, announcing a wage squeeze, decided to break the contract with Mirotic who was immediately attacked by the most prestigious and wealthy clubs. Milan lined up while Partizan and then Panathinaikos were ready to offer him 3 million for three years. Mirotic declined the Belgrade club’s offer because he didn’t want to divide the fans in the Serbian capital. So Olimpia slipped in on the fly and with tenacity brought him to Messina’s roster who now has two strong players in every position, to complete the transfer market programs only a valuable small forward is missing. Then it will be a team that with Mirotic can rightfully aim for the Euroleague Final Four going through the failed playoffs last season. In his career he won three Spanish championships, 4 Copa del Rey and two Super Cups, not counting the Olympic bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.