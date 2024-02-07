Gabriele Visco and aid to friendly entrepreneurs. The investigation

New ones emerge details on the investigation that led to the former Invitalia manager being placed under house arrest Gabriele Visco, son of the former minister Vincenzo, holder of the economic ministry at the time of the Prodi and D'Alema governments. The starting point is the investigation for corruption and influence peddlingbut the arrival – we read in Repubblica – is a journey into a world of favors, relationships, promises and boasts where the names of the heads of Italian institutions are used to curry favor with the friend in question. And the friend on duty, in this case, is called Gabriele Visco. The fifty-two-year-old is not only a former manager of Invitalia able to help his entrepreneur friends win public contracts, but also, in fact, the son of the former minister. Politicians, officials and even some prelates. Anyone could be inconvenienced for the interests of Visco jrto ensure that the former manager continued to be a sort of goose that lays golden eggs for the builders close to him.

Or at least – continues Repubblica – it is This is what the suspects say on the phone. He, Visco, told his friends “to bring him pasta“, the bribes, who did not feel “adequately valued in Invitala” and aspired – continues Repubblica – “to a top management position“. The solution was simple: “Call Mattarella (and tell him, ed.), look Visco must be promoted”, says the former manager on the phone. The desire is clear: it was necessary to put pressure on Bernardo Mattarella, the CEO of Invitalia, the nephew of the President of the Republic. Obviously the feat was unsuccessful. It does not emerge from the precautionary custody order that Mattarella was contacted. Indeed Visco was also removed from Invitalia, “at the beginning of 2023”, the agency says, explaining that it is available to the investigators and evaluating “every possible action in order to protect its position as an injured party”. But “not even dismissal – writes the investigating judge of Rome Maria Gaspari in the order – undermines its ability to continue with illicit activities”. Also because the entrepreneurs under investigation had sworn loyalty to the former minister's son.