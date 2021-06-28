Gabriele Parpiglia debuted last week with his new talk “Black and White” live on Live Now starting at 11pm. The journalist and presenter will leave aside the gossip to deepen delicate current issues, from the Zan bill to the discussed Genovese case.

Gabriele Parpiglia inaugurated the new format entitled “White and black”: The first episode aired last Tuesday at 11 pm, on the platform Live Now, and will continue with two other appointments, before returning in September. For the Journalist, best known for his collaboration with Alfonso Signorini’s weekly “Who”, it is a new experience that will take him back to his past.

In fact, recently Gabriele Parpiglia dealt with gossip and scoop on the world of entertainment, while in “Il bianco e il nero” he will deepen the delicate topics of chronicle and current events that have caused a lot of discussion in the last period. A return to the past, as we said, why Gabriele Parpiglia he began his career dealing with news.

Gabriele Parpiglia: Malika Chalhy first guest

The first episode of “White and black”Saw the protagonist Malika Chalhy, the young girl from Florence who suffered the hard reaction of the family after confessing that she loved her girlfriend Camilla: for her, the message of the former presidency of the Chamber also arrived live Laura Boldrini, who expressed all his solidarity to her.

The next appointment will be tomorrow evening, Tuesday 29 June, and the topic covered will concern the “Identity compromises for success”, with insights into what one is willing to accept to make a career in the entertainment world. For the last episode, however, Gabriele Parpiglia has already announced that it will return to another of the hot topics of this period, with important revelations on the Genoese case and on the world of fashion in general.

Each episode of “Il bianco e il nero” will then end with an intervention by the comedian Stefano Musazzi, which will bring its irony at the end of each episode with a funny video made for the occasion.