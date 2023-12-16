Back and forth on social media between Gabriele Muccino and Giorgia Soleri

Harsh back and forth on social media between Gabriele Muccino and Giorgia Soleri. It all started with a sponsorship from a dating app influencer.

On his profile In fact, on Instagram, Giorgia Soleri published a video in which, together with two other girls, she stages a sort of pajama party.

“Don't miss this episode in which we reveal all the secrets on how to survive parties and relatives, first dates and Do's & Dont's in contemporary dating” is written in the caption of the film, which has collected hundreds of negative comments.

Among these, also that of director Gabriele Muccino who wrote: “This is one of the saddest #ads I've ever seen. I understand the money, but the embarrassment of such a degrading concept… why mortify yourself with this creepy scene?”.

Immediately afterwards came the influencer's reply: “Think how degrading and creepy it is to see Gabriele Muccino acting like an ordinary hater towards a person half his age, thinking from the top of his career and his power that someone might be interested in your unsolicited opinion on the professional and non-professional choices that other people make. if it wasn't embarrassing, I would laugh……”.