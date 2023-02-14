Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Mercedes and now Gabriele Mini in Alpine. We are obviously speaking ‘only’ of the nursery, but the two most promising talents in Italian motoring are gradually climbing the arduous climb that leads to the current 20 most coveted steering wheels in the world of speed motoring. Kimi Antonelli, born in 2006, like Gabriele Minì – born in 2005 – won in F4 in 2022 and in 2023 he is expected in the Formula Regional by Alpine, a category that has seen Minì protagonist in the last two years as an ART Grand Prix driver.

Minì will make his F3 debut with the Hitech GP team in 2023 and today his entry into the Alpine academy was made official together with that of another F3 rookie to follow closely, namely the Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov. “Being linked to an F1 team of this level can only be positive and will help me grow as a driver – the words of Minì, managed at a managerial level by Nicholas Todt, the same manager of Charles Leclerc – I am very grateful for their trust and will give my all on and off the track to honor their colours. Can’t wait to meet the team at Enstone. I am also very grateful to All Road Management for their support since 2019. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I can’t wait to start the season in F3. My goal for the season is to keep learning and fight as soon as possible for prestigious results in a very high level championship”.

The Alpine academy in 2023 will consist of eight pilots. Jack Doohan and Victor Martins will race in F2, Nikola Tsolov and Gabriele Minì in F3, Matheus Ferreira in F4 as well as most probably Aiden Neate, Kean Nakamura will still race in karting, Abbi Pulling instead will be involved in the newborn F1 Academy series reserved for girls while Olli Caldwell will be part of the Alpine program dedicated to covered wheels and Endurance.

These are the words of the manager of the Alpine youth program Julian Rouse: “The 2023 Alpine Academy lineup is probably the most competitive ever. It was great to expand our rider pool to eight riders and to be able to represent Alpine in many disciplines. In Formula 2, we have two drivers, Jack and Victor, who both have the potential to fight close to the top places. The same goes for Formula 3 with Nikola and Gabriele, who I expect to be competitive right from the start. In addition to the categories directly below Formula 1, we can’t wait to see what Abbi, Matheus, Aiden and Kean can achieve in their respective series. I am delighted to see Olli entering the sports car world with us and this is only the beginning of a much closer and more collaborative project, where we at the Academy aim to draw on the experience of Alpine’s various racing divisions to give our pilots experience and opportunities. Exciting times ahead and we look forward to working closely with our 2023 riders.”