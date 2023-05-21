Gabriele Gallani was on vacation with friends in Amsterdam, when he fell into one of the canals in the city center: an investigation is open

An absolute tragedy has occurred in recent days in the Netherlands, in the capital Amsterdam. Gabriel Gallani, a young Italian of just 24, lost his life after falling into one of the canals in the central part of the city. Rescued and extracted still alive from the water, he died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

One more Italian who lost his life while he was abroad and this time the victim is really very young, only 24 years old.

In recent days one tragedy similar had occurred in Spain, in the waters of the sea Tenerife, in the Canary Islands. Giuseppe Saudella, a 21-year-old originally from the province of Salerno but residing in Piacenza where he worked as a policeman, was on vacation with some friends and they all went out by boat together.

The anchor had run aground on the seabed and he had thrown himself to disengage it, without however returning to the surface. His body was found by divers hours later, when there was nothing more they could do.

Gabriele had also left Italy for a holiday with his friends. He was at Amsterdam and for reasons yet to be clarified it ended up in one of the canals in the center of the Dutch capital.

THE rescuers they arrived at the place shortly after midnight, warned by Gabriele’s own friends. They pulled him out of the water and rushed him to the hospital. He was still alive at the time, but shortly after he arrived at the health facility it turned off.

Farewell to Gabriele Gallani

Gabriele Gallani as mentioned he was only 24 years old and lived in Neviano degli Arduini, in the province of Parma.

His greatest love was football. He played in Promotion with the Traversetolo team and was the team captain. Below is the touching farewell message that the sports club dedicated to its player: