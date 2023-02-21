The accident occurred in the early hours of dawn yesterday, on the Bidentina, in Galeata: Gabriele D’Amato had almost arrived at work

A huge tragedy occurred yesterday in Galeata, in the province of Forlì Cesena. Gabriele D’Amato, a 21-year-old boy, lost his life after losing control of his car and crashing into a truck on the Bidentina. Any rescue attempt was useless.

The episode occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday 20 February. Gabriele like every day he was going to work and when there were only a few hundred meters left to get to the company, the irreparable happened.

For reasons still under investigation, his car crashed frontally and violently against a truck that was coming in the opposite direction.

The car was destroyed and reduced to a pile of metal. THE rescuers arrived promptly on site they could not help but ascertain the death boy’s.

The operations to remove the vehicles involved in the accident went on for a long time and for several hours Bidentine remained closed to traffic.

Condolences for the death of Gabriele D’Amato

Credit: Il Resto del Carlino

The untimely and sudden death of Gabriele D’Amato shocked everyone a Galeataa town in the province of Forlì Cesena where the 21-year-old was born and worked.

He was an employee of the Babiesa company that deals with the production, supply and assistance of complete pressing systems.

Credit: Firefighters

THE colleaguesdistraught by the news, everyone remembered him as a good, kind boy, always available and dedicated to his work.

Elisa Deomayor of Galeata, has entrusted social media with a touching message in her name and that of the entire citizenry condolence message:

With a heart full of pain, interpreting the collective sentiment of our community, I address the deepest feelings of condolences and closeness to Gabriele’s family, on behalf of the Galatians and myself, who in an unacceptable way, at the age of only twenty, lost his life this morning due to a dramatic road accident in the village. An event that shocks us all. Words falter and fail in the face of such great tragedies. Our thoughts are turned to him with silence and enormous sadness and with respect for his family and friends.

Meanwhile, in the area, the debate about the poor security what’s on the Bidentina, which has too often become the scene of episodes like this.