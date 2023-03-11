Sassuolo, Gabriele Cirnigliano died at the age of 2 and a half after a flu: autopsy performed on the body

An autopsy was performed on the child’s body on Thursday 9 March Gabriele Cirnigliano, the 2 and a half year old boy who lost his life while hospitalized. The examination lasted for several hours, but at the moment the doctor has not found any previous pathologies.

The police are now still at work to understand the exact dynamic of what happened, but also to establish any responsibility on the part of the doctors.

In order to continue with the investigations, they decided to register 3 pediatricians in the register of suspects, one based and two who work at the hospital. The aim is to understand if they have done the possible to help him.

Doctor Mirco Farioli who performed the autopsy, stated on the examination:

This is a very delicate health situation and on our part there is still no intention of pointing the finger at our colleagues, with whom I express my solidarity. An investigation is currently underway to shed full light on a hypothesis of medical liability.

The sudden death of little Gabriele Cirnigliano

The events began last afternoon February 28th. The little one had flu symptoms and on that day the fever reached a temperature of 39.7.

The parents, under the advice of their pediatrician, rushed him to hospital Sassuolo. Given the seriousness of the situation, the doctors immediately subjected him to all the tests care of the case.

He seemed to be out of danger now, but it is only in the night that the child’s condition is you get worse. She had a respiratory crisis which unfortunately the doctors were unable to calm down. A few minutes later, they had no choice but to note her death.

Parents wanted report what happened, without pointing the finger at anyone for now. Having been born with Down syndrome, he always was under control. That’s why they still can’t explain his sudden disappearance.