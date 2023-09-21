Months of prayers and hopes, during which doctors did everything possible to save the life of 18-year-old Gabriele Iarrera

He did not make it Gabriele Iarrera, the 18-year-old boy who was the victim of a road accident in 2022. He was still a minor at the time. From that moment, the young man spent months transferred from one hospital facility to another. The doctors did everything possible to save his life, but a few hours ago the news of the sad epilogue arrived.

In the last two months, Gabriele Iarrera was hospitalized in Austria, in a medical center of excellence. But despite the intervention of professionals, his health conditions worsened until his death.

The road accident in which he was involved dates back to April 2022. The boy is went into a coma and from that moment friends and relatives prayed and hoped that he would recover and return to being the usual Gabriele. Unfortunately, that silent warrior who fought for months in the beds of many hospitals has given up. The 18-year-old’s heart is stopped forever.

Various associations had also intervened for him with initiatives to help the family with expenses. Like the last one that allowed his transfer to the Austrian structure of excellence: Hochzirl-Natters in Innsbruck. Gabriele leaves a great void and a beautiful memory in the hearts of all those who knew him.

Farewell posts for Gabriele Iarrera

In the last few hours, numerous posts have appeared on social networks, published by the many people who wanted it greet him and remember him for the last time. And who wanted to show affection and closeness to his family. The First Citizen also chose to publish a post on behalf ofentire community of Rometta: