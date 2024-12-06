Gabriela Wiener and other wild writers





Gabriela Wiener She is a star of contemporary literature, even though we feel her shining very close, because she has been living in Madrid for twenty years. Known first for her irreverent non-fiction work and then as an exponent of autofictional literature, she now visits us to present her latest radical leap: “Atusparia”, a fiction that dazzles us once again with its exquisite, luminous and lucid prose.

In this new literary monograph of the TOMO Y LOMO Silvia Nanclares and Silvia Herreros de Tejada, We meet jungle and wild writers who shake up genres; masters of hybridization who reflect on multiculturalism and transversality, and boast a unique, brutal, bewitching language.

We also spoke with the Cuban author Elaine Vilar Madrugaauthor of “The Jungle Heaven”, one of the novels that is making a splash with that infallible reading algorithm that is word of mouth. And we talk about what “The Bird Making Machine” is like, the Ecuadorian’s latest collection of stories. Natalia Garcia Freire. He joins us to talk about his work Paul Viejoeditor of Foam Pages. Watch the program here: