Undertaking a business project practically from scratch, in a hypercompetitive ecosystem, culturally alien to yours, being a woman and without too many solid references that suggest the safest route to follow, presupposes a commercial failure. However, it was the intuition, the values ​​and the identity that saw Gabriela Tutalo grow that prompted her not to give up and always go beyond herself.

Behind her success story, Gabriela has sacrificed personal time at home, visits to family, friends and even rest to invest in a project in which she has deposited her love, commitment and human quality. But she has also found an echo in Mexican artisans, and especially strategic partners who have been able to see and understand the human value of her business, one that overflows with pride, roots and a 100% Latin American warmth.

A day in the life of the CEO of Solano Exp It tells us about dedication, discipline and perseverance, but also about creativity, perseverance, teamwork, and mutual trust that only bears fruit through reciprocity with others. This is his story.