Gabriela Serpa She is the new guest in “The Value of Vegetables”, a segment of “JB en ATV” directed by Alfredo Benavides, who parodies Beto Ortiz. This time the model sat in the red chair and answered if she still has feelings for the comedian or if she is over it. In one of the program’s advances, it could be seen that the comedian questioned her for having an affair with a 22-year-old young man. This detail did not please the actress at all and she, therefore, did not hesitate to square it in front of cameras.

YOU CAN SEE: Gabriela Serpa’s new partner has 2 complaints of violence, according to Magaly Medina

What did Alfredo Benavides say to Gabriela Serpa?

“Magaly TV, the firm” issued a preview of what will be seen this June 24 on “JB en ATV”. In the clips, Alfredo Benavides can be heard asking Gabriela Serpa several questions. “Have you heard that saying that says: ‘Whoever goes to bed with children, wakes up wet’?” The comedian asked him and did not expect the model’s response.

“There are people who are 51 years old and don’t know what they want, and there are people who are younger and do know what they want,” answered. Some of the other questions that JB’s brother asked were: “Is it true that when you go out to eat junk food with your partner, you order a combo for yourself and a happy meal for your worst is nothing?”, “Did you feel affected with the ampay?”, “Do you think Alfredo Benavides ordered you to continue?”

For her part, the ‘Magpie’ agreed with the comic actress. “The answers are not scripted and, for example, that is from real life because Gabriela has always said it here, that the chubby did not decide; however, when they recorded, he did warm her ear”.

Is Gabriela Serpa upset with Alfredo Benavides?

In an interview with “Magaly TV”, the popular “Gaby” mentioned that she feels that Alfredo Benavides has distanced himself from her after the ampay with her new lover was published. “I say, ‘Why is she getting into that plan?’” she expressed. Taking advantage of the fact that the comedian was next to her, she deepened her response: “You’re weird, you don’t even greet me in the recordings and I didn’t do anything to you, Alfredo.”

In the end, the influencer reminded her of the times she was ignored by him. “I don’t know what problem Alfredo has, but I don’t understand, if he didn’t want anything with me, why did he get into that plan? I don’t take it personally, suddenly he did and he’s still hit me several times,” he said.

#Gabriela #Alfredo #questioning #age #outgoing #quotThere #people #dont #wantquot