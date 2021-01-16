Gabriela Spanic used her official Instagram account to detail that she was infected with coronavirus due to constant travel which he carried out in recent weeks, as his family members comply with the strict quarantine.

The protagonist of La usurpadora pointed out that it was precisely when she returned from her last trip that she underwent a test to rule out COVID-19 and it was positive, despite the fact that she had no symptoms, so she underwent a second test and this time confirmed the result.

“He said: ‘I just can’t have the COVID-19Nobody has symptoms at home, I don’t have symptoms either. ‘ And I took the test again and yes, I came back positive in the test, but I’m on my way out, “said the former beauty queen.

“When I took the test I could not believe it, that was about 10 days ago and I repeated it again, at home no one has symptoms and I did not have symptoms either,” he continued on his social network.

The famous Venezuelan origin confessed lucky to ensure that she does not have serious symptoms like other infected. “I am a little hoarse, as if I had a normal flu, but I am asymptomatic and with a little insomnia and sweating, but I did not have a fever or difficulty breathing. He did not give me those serious things that he gives to other people, “he said.

