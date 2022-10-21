The case of Gabriela Sevilla has caused confusion among the Peruvian population, because although at first the woman denounced that she was kidnapped while going to the hospital to give birth, the Prosecutor’s Office presented evidence that would prove that Sevilla was never pregnant.

“The Institute of Legal Medicine of the Public Ministry concluded that the young woman reported as missing does not show clinical signs of pregnancy, recent or old childbirth; although she does show recent traumatic bodily injuries,” the authorities’ statement said.

Faced with this twist in the case, Sevilla, 30, He assured the media that “he has all the papers” at home that prove the existence of his daughterand that the tests have not been performed properly.

“I want to think that since they did not finish doing the tests, it is that they think that there could not have been a pregnancy (…) it was a person who came and checked me, the blood tests, urine tests, none of them were done to me I would like them to complete all the complete tests before launching a statement in this way, “he explained.

The denunciation of Seville

The woman commented that last Wednesday she went to the hospital from her home, located in the district of Surco, in Lima, because her water had broken. “On October 19, in the afternoon, I had bleeding (…); therefore, I decided to go to the San Borja International Clinic, contacting my parents,” she told ‘Perú21’.

Both her family and her partner were far from the clinic, so she decided to go out and take a taxi to get to the place, where she would meet her loved ones. However, Sevilla said that the driver took a strange route.

“After that, I continued with labor pain and I don’t remember anything from there (…) I woke up in a room where there were two men and I was on the floor, I started to push until my daughter was born and I didn’t I cried. Then I fell asleep for three hours, “she added for ‘Perú21’.

She mentioned that they threatened her, telling her that if she denounced her aggressors, they would kill her and her family, so she left there.

“I went out through a vacant lot where I walked about 10 blocks, I reached a dark place where I sat down and a male person approached me, asking me if he wanted marijuana, to whom I asked the address and he told me that it was the whereabouts 8 of New Hope,” he said.

Seville had blows and signs of an alleged attack. Although he arrived at his house, he presented the disappearance of his daughter to the Police. However, her version began to be questioned when the Public Ministry concluded that she was never pregnant.

What’s next in your case?

Despite the fact that Seville says it is willing to undergo more tests, Willy Huerta, Minister of the Interior of Peru, told the newspaper ‘El Comercio’ that the woman has been reluctant to collaborate.

“After being treated clinically by the doctors at the Military Hospital, it has not been determined that there has been a pregnancy. Clinically, so far it has been determined that the lady has not been pregnant, “added Huerta.

While authorities continue their investigations, Sevilla insists that her daughter is missing. “I want to think that all this has been a mistake (…) I myself am going to look for my baby,” she said.

On the other hand, the hospital where she was treated limited herself to saying that the patient’s medical history is confidential.

