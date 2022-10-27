Fourth Power released exclusive images of what was the Gabriela Sevilla baby shower, the 30-year-old woman who was reported missing on October 20 and who turned up two days later without her baby. As concluded by the Institute of legal medicine of the Public Ministry, she “no signs of pregnancy, neither recent nor old childbirth”.

In the images you can see how the woman was accompanied by her partner Ramiro Gálvez Ramírez (36 years old) as well as her parents, relatives and close friends. She even hired a cheerleader for her event that was held on Saturday August 20 in the district of La Molina, two months before she was reported missing and it was revealed that she was not pregnant.

Laughing, Gabriela Sevilla and her nearly 40 guests enjoyed the pleasant moment. One of the dynamics that took place at the baby shower, it was when she would board the taxi to go to the clinic to give birth. She, at all times, looked happy, always touching her belly. Also, that day she was wearing a pink dress with high heels.

Another dynamic that took place in the show was that all the guests they were going to “push” for her, pretending that they were in labor. “If Martina (the supposed baby) does not come, it is because they are not bidding,” said the cheerleader.

For her part, Gianella Bell Castillo Durán, owner of ‘Globos bu’, gave details about how Gabriela Sevilla’s baby shower was. She said that the 30-year-old woman contacted her by Instagram in July, but it was after some time that they were only able to finalize the event.

“Several times nothing was achieved, WhatsApp She communicated to close the contract with her boyfriend Ramiro, “he said in statements to Extra.

He also explained that on the day of the baby shower he started working from 8 am because the event started at 3 pm. He indicated that at no time did he have physical contact with Gabriela Sevilla and that all coordination with her was through chat.

Finally, Castillo specified that he asked the 30-year-old for photos of the decoration, but he only obtained poor-quality images. “I asked him for some photos. She came out with the belly and also the assembly of the baby shower decorationsbut the ones she took were of poor quality and dark because it was already night.”

Despite the fact that Seville reiterated its willingness to carry out more tests, Willy Huerta, Minister of the Interior of Peru, told the newspaper ‘El Comercio’ that the woman has been reluctant to collaborate.

“After being treated clinically by the doctors at the Military Hospital, it has not been determined that there has been a pregnancy. Clinically, so far it has been determined that Miss has not been pregnantHuerta added.

While the authorities continue with the investigations, Sevilla insists that her daughter is missing. “I want to think that all this has been a mistake (…) I myself am going to look for my baby“, said.

On the other hand, the hospital where she was treated limited herself to saying that the patient’s medical history is confidential.

Trade – Peru / GDA