Gabriela Serpa She was initially linked to Alfredo Benavides, her co-worker on the comedy show “JB on ATVs“. However, this was scrapped after Magaly Medina supported her with a young man named Gonzalo Mendez who, according to ‘Urraca’, would be a Civil Aviation student.

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” also revealed that the 22-year-old would have two complaints.

What complaints does the new lover of Gabriela Serpa have?

According to Magaly Medina, the outgoing Gabriela Serpa would have been charged two months ago for committing psychological violence against her ex-partner, with whom she has a son. In addition, “Urraca” reported that “a year ago Mendez was denounced for hitting another person at the exit of a nightclub.”

Gonzalo Mendez is 22 years old and would be the new romance of Gabriela Serpa. Photo: ATV capture

Gabriela confirmed romance with Gonzalo Mendez

Through the same program that supported herthe artist revealed that he would be dating Mendez. “The boy I’m dating left his car in his apartment. Why? Because his car had broken down and I entered his house with the boy I’m dating”accurate.

The model gave these statements after initially thinking that she was dating Christian Carrión, when in reality it was with the student Gonzalo Mendez.

Gabriela Serpa made a clarification on the Magaly Medina program. Photo: ATV capture

How many years apart is there between Gabriela Serpa and Gonzalo Mendez?

Magaly Medina announced the new partner of Gabriela Serpa who would be 22 years old. That is, she would be 8 years younger than the actress, who is currently 30 years old, since she was born on December 26, 1992.

Gabriela Serpa and Gonzalo Mendez are 8 years apart. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Gabriela Serpa

What did Gabriela Serpa say about Alfredo Benavides?

In the latest edition of JB on ATV, Gabriela Serpa submitted to the red chair in “El Valor de la Verdura”. In the segment, the comic actress revealed that Alfredo Benavides distanced himself from her after he confirmed her romance with a 22-year-old man.“You look weird, in the recordings you don’t even greet me and I didn’t do anything to you Alfredo”held.

