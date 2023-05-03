As a result of the double meaning dialogues of Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides, the rumors about a possible romance are more latent than ever. However, so far, both characters have not been encouraged to issue any pronouncement. Along these lines, Claudia Serpa spoke about her sister, the member of “JB en ATV”, and filled her with praise, highlighting how hard-working and independent she is.

Claudia Serpa approves of Alfredo Benavides

In dialogue with a local media, Claudia Serpa admitted that her sister is a valuable woman, because she has important virtues and she would be calm if she decided to join the popular “Niño Alfredito”.

“May Gabriela’s little heart win, that’s the only thing I can say. She is very tough, but soft on the inside. If he wins Gaby’s heart, it would be a success for him, because my sister is incredible, she is a hard-working, independent woman, with a good character and with well-placed principles ”, said singer Claudia Serpa. “If he wins his heart, the first thing he will do is put him on a diet (laughs),” Claudia Serpa added to Trome.

Gabriela Serpa sweeps social networks. Photo: Composition EP/Instagram

Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides: Magaly exposes alleged flirtations of “JB en ATV” actors

“You seem to have him captivated. As you have seen, there is a certain chemistry between the two that crosses the screens. She says that he is the love of her life, but we don’t know if she’s kidding; He also says that she is her girl, ”said Magaly Medina after seeing the images of her on her program.

The host of Magaly TV La Firme considers that the possible romance would not seem unreasonable to her, since they share many hours to record the sketches of “JB en ATV”. “Could be. So many hours recording, so many hours sharing sketch. Anything can happen. Next week, they have both promised me, they are going to come here to do one of their famous skits and I am going to find out if there is something more than work”.

