Gabriela Serpa, who has just overcome COVID-19, announced that she will soon debut as television host in a tourism program. The actress of JB on ATV She was very enthusiastic about this new production that will mark a before and after in her career as an artist.

“I am very happy for this new project where I am going to venture as a host. I am nervous, but at the same time very excited because it is something new ”, she commented.

He also took the opportunity to thank Jorge Benavides for giving him his support to take on this challenge and thus be able to move forward in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “Jorge Benavides has given me full support for this new foray into driving, so I am more than happy,” he said in statements to Trome.

Gabriela Serpa explained that the program she will present will be named See you en route and it will premiere on April 15 on the Viva TV and Channel 11 signal. In addition, he said that this production will specialize in travel, which will contribute to the reactivation of tourism throughout the country.

“It is a weekly space where we are going to promote tourism and gastronomy in Peru, because there are countless places where you can visit, eat rich and host at good prices,” he said. “The program will help to reactivate the sector, which is a little low due to the pandemic. We are going to teach them that they can travel with peace of mind and with all the biosafety protocols ”, added the member of JB on ATV.

Gabriela Serpa defeats the coronavirus and returns to JB on ATV

Through a video on her Instagram account, Gabriela Serpa confirmed that she defeated the coronavirus and resumed the recordings of JB on ATV.

“Back. I’m very happy, “he wrote, along with the clip where he appeared on the set of the humorous program led by Jorge Benavides.

Gabriela Serpa, latest news:

