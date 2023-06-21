Gabriela Serpadancer and actress of the comedy program “JB en ATV”, was captured by the cameras of Magaly Medinawith his new partner. The event occurred on the outskirts of a nightclub in Huaral where the model came to work as an entertainer.

It should be noted that the actress Gabriela Serpa is linked to the comedian Alfredo Benavides, but he has always declared himself single. Likewise, from her mysterious companion it was learned that he was younger than her and that he had a profession far from TV. We tell you more about him.

What would the young man who would be Gabriela Serpa’s new partner do?

According to information from the program hosted by Magaly Medina, “Magaly TV: la firme”, Gabriela Serpa’s new heartthrob responds to the name of Gonzalo Mendez who, according to Medina, would be an Aviation student Civil.

Gonzalo Mendez is 22 years old and would be the new romance of Gabriela Cerpa. Photo: ATV capture

“Magaly TV, the firm” also reported that the outgoing Gabriela Serpa would have been reported two months ago for having committed psychological violence to her ex-partner, with whom she had a son. Likewise, the ‘Urraca’ program reported that “a year ago they denounced him (Mendez) for hitting another person at the exit of a nightclub.”

How many years does Gabriela Serpa take her new lover?

Something that also stood out in the ampay starring Gabriela Serpa is that the gentleman with whom she was protected would be younger than her. Magaly Medina announced that she would be 22 years old. That is to say, would be 8 years younger than actress Gabriela Serpawho is currently 30 years old, as he was born on December 26, 1992.

Gabriela Serpa said that 2 congressmen offered her money to be a lady-in-waiting

Gabriela Serpa was the brand new guest of the YouTube channel ofChristopher Gianottiwhere he revealed unknown details of his career. One of the stories told that drew the most attention was the time that two congressmen offered him $1,000 to spend a night with them in an apartment.

“Suddenly I received a call, (they tell me): ‘Hello, Gabriela, how are you? I tell you that I need you to be a modern hostess. They are two congressmen, only to the hotel nothing more and 1,000 dollars’. I told her: ‘But, friend, listen to me, I don’t hostess anymore. How is she a modern hostess?’. ‘You already know. Cheer up it’s 1,000 bucks,’” she started.

